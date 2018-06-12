(CNN) US Customs and Border Protection officials referred the actions of agent Jeffrey Rambo to internal compliance investigators after a report alleged the agent had questioned a reporter about her relationship with a Senate Intelligence Committee staffer, despite not being on the investigation.

"CBP takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously. The allegation has been immediately referred to CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility. We encourage all members of the public to report any potential misconduct immediately so that it may be investigated," a CBP spokesman told CNN.

Rambo met with journalist Ali Watkins last June in Washington, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the incident. Watkins now works for The New York Times, but she worked for Politico at the time of the meeting.

According to The Post's report, while at the meeting Rambo asked Watkins about her reporting methods and knew details, including dates and locations, of trips that she had taken with James Wolfe, who at the time was the director of security for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The information "left Watkins rattled," The Post reported, according to a person familiar with the events.

