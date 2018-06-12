Sotomayor is raising her voice for what's right

Kristen Clarke is president and executive director of the national Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which leads the Election Protection Coalition, the nation's largest nonpartisan voter protection program, anchored by the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline. Follow her at @KristenClarkeJD. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) This week's Supreme Court decision backing the purging of inactive Ohio voters from the rolls was devastating for those who care about ensuring access to democracy, but Justice Sonia Sotomayor's powerful dissent provided a silver lining. She shined a spotlight on the historical use of purge programs as a voter suppression tactic, charted a path forward, and sounded a call to action for groups concerned about protecting minority voting rights.

Kristen Clarke

This dissent is the latest in a series where she confronts the reality of discrimination and reveals the hypocrisy of ostensibly race-neutral government actions. Though the Ohio decision was a huge setback in the short term, generations from now, historians may look back on Sotomayor's writings for their honest discussion of the political context for today's most critical civil rights battles -- realities too often ignored by a majority of the justices.

In an era of hotly contested races and razor thin margins, voter suppression tactics remain a primary tool used to disenfranchise minority voters, hobble vulnerable communities and obstruct fair election results. Voter purge programs are chief among the suppression tactics we see today. This week, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that stands as a monumental setback for those who are concerned about reigning in jurisdictions that too often undertake efforts to strip legitimately registered voters from the rolls. A 5-4 majority of the court upheld Ohio's voter purge program in a ruling in Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute that some will interpret as a go-ahead to other states to suppress minority votes through purging of the registration rolls.

Sotomayor's dissents consistently reflect deep comprehension of the grave threats to democracy that we see today and an awareness of the injustices still faced by minority communities.