President Trump's astonishing words about the people of North Korea

Michael Bociurkiw is a writer and development professional who has worked on emergencies on several continents, most recently as a spokesman for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) In his post-summit interview Tuesday with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, President Donald Trump said something quite astonishing about how the citizens of North Korea view their supreme leader.

Referring to Kim Jong Un, Trump said: "His country does love him. His people, you see the fervor. They have a great fervor."

Michael Bociurkiw

Going into the historic Singapore summit, it was quite well-known that President Trump eschews briefing notes and lectures from his aides. But to believe that the majority of North Koreans, many of whom are teetering on the edge of survival, are happy is nothing less than a gross exaggeration.

According to the latest UN humanitarian appeal , a staggering 41% of the population -- or an estimated 10.3 million people -- continue to suffer from under-nutrition.

So it is equally astonishing that in the joint statement both leaders signed there is no mention of alleviation of the suffering of vulnerable North Korean citizens.