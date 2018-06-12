If Democrats agree with Soros' sexist comments, they're in trouble

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) A year and a half after Donald Trump cruised into the Oval Office, spotlighting the fact that thoroughly unqualified men can still best eminently qualified women on little more than racial and gender resentment, it hasn't gotten any easier to be a woman in politics. And the problems aren't just with conservative opponents to more liberal women -- they come from progressives, too.

Take George Soros, a man who generously funds progressive causes and by most measures is using his fortune to do good in the world. Still, Soros told The Washington Post he hopes Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York doesn't get the Democratic nomination for president because she pushed Sen. Al Franken to resign in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Taking that stand, Soros said, was done "in order to improve her own chances" of getting ahead in securing the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Gillibrand, who has been vocal in her efforts to press Congress to address sexual harassment, has said her decision to say publicly that Franken should resign was difficult , though other Democratic colleagues quickly echoed her call.

Soros' singling out of Gillibrand as the one Democrat he doesn't want to see succeed reiterates a common but tired narrative: Ambitious woman undermines good man (who was also ambitious, but that's a good thing in his case). It's a venomous stereotype that stymies women's chances for success, not just in politics, but nearly everywhere. It's the same stereotype that makes it hard to prove rape cases -- there's often a subtle or not-so-subtle suggestion that an accuser could ruin the life of the accused that obscures what he's actually accused of doing. It's the same stereotype that gets ambitious women tagged as unlikable bitches.

But there's a deeper assumption there, too, one that is even more pernicious and harder to change: the basic belief that men are entitled to positions of power while women are interlopers and usurpers. Gillibrand, as a woman in politics, is indeed breaking barriers, but along with that comes the assumption that she needs to prove herself worthy of the role in a way that men do not.

