(CNN) Anyone doing business in the Gulf knows that life takes on a different rhythm during the month of Ramadan. With millions of Muslims forgoing food and drink between sunrise and sunset, daily routines change, working hours shorten and thoughts turn to friends and family.

This is not without a cost. One 2011 market research report estimated the UAE alone lost $1.4 billion in GDP during the holy month due to the wind down.

But change is afoot in Dubai. In recent years laws have been relaxed around how companies can operate during the day, even allowing some hotels to serve food and alcohol. However, it's when the fasting is broken after sundown with the iftar meal that the big business moves are being made.

Between obligatory prayers, meals and meetings in household Majilis offer prime networking opportunities for Dubai's business elite. Traditionally, large Arab households would have a designated room for business, but during Ramadan some pop-up Majilis also emerge.

"The Majilis in the old days used to be the business (...) meeting room for people to come and (share) their ideas," explains Ibrahim Al Zubi, chief sustainability officer at the Majid Al-Futtaim Group, an Emirati holding company operating a number of retail and leisure complexes in the region.

