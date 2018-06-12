Why eating at work can add on the pounds

Story highlights The average calories from food at work was almost 1,300 weekly

About 70% of those calories were from free foods at group meetings and activities

(CNN) It's so hard to pass up the pastries at the early morning meeting, the birthday cake for a teammate, the doughnuts in the break room, and many of us just aren't.

Workplaces across America provide their employees with foods high in salt and refined grains and low in whole grains and fruit, according to research presented Monday at the American Society for Nutrition annual meeting.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, looked at more than 5,000 employees across the United States. The researchers analyzed the food or beverages purchased from vending machines or cafeterias at work, and the free food in common areas.

Some of the most commonly obtained foods included beverages like coffee and regular soft drinks, which are large sources of added sugar, sandwiches, water, tea, diet drinks, and the list rounds out with cookies and brownies, said Stephen Onufrak, an epidemiologist at the CDC.

"We have salad, French fries and pizza ... among that list, there weren't a lot of nutrient-dense foods," Onufrak said.

