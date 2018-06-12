A grandma irons her granddaughter's Pride flag, and the internet swoons

(CNN) It was a mundane gesture. And yet for Lexie Nobrega, it was so much more.

The young Alexandria, Virginia, woman was getting ready for Washington D.C.'s Capital Pride Parade on Saturday when her grandmother came into her room and spotted her bisexual Pride flag.

"Oh, this needs to be pressed out!" Hermina Nobrega told her. So the grandmother got an ironing board and smoothed out the wrinkles in the flag, which has stripes of pink, dark blue and purple. Lexie said she didn't need any help, but her grandmother insisted -- she ironed her granddaughter's Pride costume, too, just to be safe.

Lexie Nobrega, a rising senior at Old Dominion University, tweeted a photo of her grandmother at work, saying, "Such a simple gesture, but it holds so much love and meaning for me."

Her tweet blew up, drawing almost 240,000 likes, 33,000 retweets and 1,500 comments -- the vast majority of them supportive.

