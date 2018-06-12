Story highlights Morocco World Cup bid fires shot at Trump

US, Canada and Mexico comprise North America bid

Voting to take place Wednesday in Russia

(CNN) Morocco has had an unexpected helping hand from US President Donald Trump over the last few months in its bid to win the right to stage the 2026 World Cup, according to a member of the North African country's bid.

Morocco --which has largely been seen as an underdog -- is up against a unified bid from Canada, the US and Mexico.

"I think that Donald Trump factor is helping Morocco," Moncef Belkhayat, a member of Morocco's 2026 bid committee, told CNN Sport's Alex Thomas.

Belkhayat was responding to a question about Trump's April tweet lobbying for support.

"The US has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup," Trump tweeted.