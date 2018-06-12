Ronaldo: Neymar is 'our greatest hope'

Story highlights Brazil hope to overcome pain of 7-1 defeat in 2014

Neymar carries the weight of a nation on his shoulders

(CNN) Few players have the weight of an expectant nation on their shoulders like Neymar.

Going into Russia 2018, Brazil's golden boy is being charged with exorcizing the demons of that 7-1 humiliation against Germany four years ago, a game he agonizingly missed through injury.

Neymar not only has to bear the hopes of 200 million fans on his slender shoulders, but also those of one of his country's biggest legends.

"He's ready. He's our greatest hope," Ronaldo, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, tells CNN Sport. "We hope that he can be our top scorer and can bring the World Cup to Brazil.

"We hope so. I hope so. And we are ready, I think Brazil has a very good team for that (winning the trophy)."

Read More