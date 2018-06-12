Armed man takes hostages in Paris

Paris (CNN) At least two people have reportedly been taken hostage in Paris, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.

The Paris Police Prefecture confirmed to CNN that there was "a police intervention" underway at Rue des Petites Ecuries in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. Law enforcement officials cordoned off the area.

Videos and images circulating on social media show several police vehicles as well as heavily armed officers at the scene.

Intervention policière en cours 45 rue des petites écuries a Paris. Personnes retranchées motif inconnu pic.twitter.com/4jfD3kLMxj — Philippe Grasset (@PGrasset1) June 12, 2018

Authorities said that officers from a specialist unit had arrived on site in response to an "unstable person" who was holding two people.

The police said there was no indication that the incident was terrorism-related.

