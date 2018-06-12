Man at center of Nobel Prize sexual harassment scandal charged with rape

(CNN) The French photographer at the center of a sexual harassment scandal that forced the postponement of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature has been charged with two counts of rape, Swedish prosecutor Christina Voigt said in a statement Tuesday.

Jean-Claude Arnault, who has close links with the Swedish Academy, the body that awards the prestigious prize, is accused of raping a woman in Stockholm twice during 2011.

"My assessment is that the state of evidence is robust and sufficient for prosecution," Voigt said.

Arnault's lawyer Bjorn Hurtig told CNN affiliate Expressen that his client denies the charges. "He is both disturbed and resigned," Hurtig said. "He says this is totally wrong and he is completely innocent of the allegations."

Jean-Claude Arnault, seen here at the Nobel dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm in December 2011, is charged with two counts of rape.

On May 4, the Swedish Academy, responsible for awarding the prize since its inception more than a century ago, announced that this year's award would be postponed for the first time in 75 years following a crisis within the academy over the handling of allegations against Arnault.

