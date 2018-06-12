'Exhausted' migrants on rescue ship face four-day journey to Spain

(CNN) Hundreds of migrants stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean could face four more days at sea as Italy works to transfer the "already exhausted" people to Spain, charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned on Tuesday.

The Aquarius, which is carrying 629 migrants who were pulled out of the sea by rescuers over the weekend, was left stranded between Malta and the Italian island of Sicily after Italy's hardline interior minister and leader of the anti-immigration League party refused to allow it to dock.

On Monday, Spain said it would allow the ship, which is carrying more than 120 unaccompanied minors and six pregnant women, to dock in Valencia.

By Tuesday morning, migrants were waiting for Italy's Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) to transfer 400 of those on board to two Coast Guard ships to ease pressure on the overcrowded Aquarius, said MSF, which operates the ship alongside aid organization SOS Méditerranée.

All the ships would then proceed to Spain.

