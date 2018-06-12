After his expletive-laden rant about Trump, Robert De Niro apologizes - to Canadians

(CNN) A day after he took a swipe at President Donald Trump, Robert De Niro has apologized -- not to the commander-in-chief but for him.

The actor was in Toronto Monday for the groundbreaking of the Canadian Nobu restaurant, which he was launching alongside celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

During his remarks, De Niro said,

"I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behavior of my president.

"It's a disgrace. And I apologize to [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau and the other people at the G7. It's disgusting."

