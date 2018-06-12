Kanye West's entire album hits the Top 40

Story highlights All seven tracks debuted in the Top 40

The album debuted at No. 1

(CNN) So much for fans abandoning Kanye West's latest project.

All seven tracks on the controversial rapper's "Ye" album debuted on Billboard's Top 40 chart this week.

The song "Yikes" came in the highest, charting at No. 8 on the Top 10.

"All Mine" just missed that list, coming in at No. 11. "Ghost Town" debuted at No. 16, "Wouldn't Leave" at No. 25, "Violent Crimes" at No. 27, "I Thought About Killing You" at No. 28, and "No Mistakes" at No. 36.

