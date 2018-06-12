Childish Gambino surprises Chicago students with performance

Story highlights Childish Gambino performs at Chance the Rapper's Open Mike event

Chance is a longtime friend of Gambino's, rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover

(CNN) Students in Chicago can thank hometown star Chance the Rapper for a mini Childish Gambino concert.

Gambino, the rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover, showed up Monday for Chance's Open Mike event for high school students in the Windy City.

The rapper co-hosted the event with Malcolm London.

London tweeted video of Chance on stage talking to an audience of youth gathered at the Harold Washington Library Center.

"My next guest needs no introduction," Chance says before the opening of Gambino's hit song "This Is America."