Breaking News

Alec Baldwin on a 2020 bid: 'If I ran, I would win'

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:05 AM ET, Tue June 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The war between Trump and Alec Baldwin
The war between Trump and Alec Baldwin

    JUST WATCHED

    The war between Trump and Alec Baldwin

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The war between Trump and Alec Baldwin 02:07

(CNN)Alec Baldwin 2020?

During an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, Baldwin said that if he made a bid for the White House, he would "one-thousand percent" prevail as the winner over President Donald Trump.
"If I ran, I would win," Baldwin said. "I would absolutely win."
He also said that his campaign would be, "the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign."
    Related: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome baby No. 4
    Read More
    Baldwin has made headlines since the 2016 election for his impersonation of Trump on "Saturday Night Live."
    "The only reason I say that is because I'd love to run for that kind of position to have things just be very common sense," Baldwin added. "There's so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious."