This innovative product eliminates your biggest sunscreen headaches

Story highlights Wearing sunscreen daily can protect your skin from harmful UV rays

Glossier's Invisible Shield makes everyday sunscreen application easy and grease-free

We've all heard by now that no matter what the weather, you should be sporting sunscreen daily. But how often do you actually do that? If you're like us, chances are it's rare.

The issue is often that sunscreen feels greasy and takes a lot of effort to rub thoroughly into the skin. And if you wear makeup, many sunscreens won't feel like a very good base to layer other products on. Instead, what you'll get is an oily mask that feels as if your pores are blocked. And that's not something you want to put your skin through every day.

This is a problem that skin care and beauty company Glossier wants to fix. To keep your skin healthy and shielded from harmful UV rays daily, Glossier has created its Invisible Shield ($25; glossier.com), a watergel-based sunscreen that absorbs into the skin easily.

This hypoallergenic, paraben-free, vegan sunscreen, with a sun protection factor of 35, has been dermatologist-tested. Dubbed the "sunscreen for people who hate wearing sunscreen," this product eliminates your biggest sunscreen headaches. Since the Invisible Shield is watergel-based, it absorbs into the skin easily, sans grease and the white cast of a lot of sunscreens. It feels just as light as your typical moisturizer. One of our favorite things about it is the scent: Fortified with sweet orange peel oil, the Invisible Shield actually smells great.

More importantly, the Invisible Shield is packed with UVA and UVB filters. As a reminder, UVA rays are those that penetrate deep into the skin's surface, causing aging. UVB rays are even more harmful and can cause sunburn and put you at risk for skin cancer.

The idea is that this sunscreen will go on post-moisturizer or serum. After you wait 15 minutes to let it soak into your face, you can then add your makeup. For optimal sun protection, you'll want to reapply every two hours.

One major downside is that the Invisible Shield is not water-resistant, so you'll want to opt for another product if you're swimming or doing rigorous outdoor activity where you'll be sweating. If you're looking for a sunscreen perfect for that, we suggest La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk ($26.99; amazon.com), which has received a perfect score from Consumer Reports.

But for everything else, we turn to this genius product for Glossier. It makes putting on your daily sunscreen less of a hassle and helps your skin stay healthy even when the sun is beating down on you. Healthy skin no matter what the season? Now that's something we can get behind.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.