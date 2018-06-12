How to create your dream bar cart

You don't have to be a professional bartender to create your perfect bar cart at home. All you need is a bit of inspiration as you begin shopping for your bar cart accessories, glasses and other just-for-fun items — think party straws and chic flasks.

You can't really go wrong when tricking out your bar cart, because it's all about your personal taste and preferences. If you enjoy entertaining, a stylish bar cart is an easy way to seriously upgrade the look of your home and sets the tone for any dinner party or get-together.

The only tricky part is making sure you've accurately measured your space so that your cart fits perfectly and doesn't jut out or disrupt the flow of your living space. After that, the fun part (aka shopping) can begin. Below, we've listed every item to consider when buying for your bar cart. Cheers!

The bar cart:

1. Gold Cole 3-Tier Rolling Bar Cart ($169.99; worldmarket.com); 2. Vaishal Rolling Bar Cart ($203.99, originally $498; wayfair.com); 3. Rivet 4-post Industrial 4-post Rolling Bar Cart ($134; amazon.com)

Cocktail makers:

1. Rabbit Align 5-Piece Home Bar Tool Set with Caddy ($40; amazon.com); 2. Decodyne Stainless Steel Cocktail Muddler ($5.95; amazon.com); 3. Cresimo No. 1 best-selling 24 oz. Cocktail Shaker Set ($13.95; amazon.com)

Glasses and cups:

1. Schott Zwiesel Air Coupe Glasses ($18 to $108; surlatable.com); 2. Schott Zwisel Pure Full-Bodied Red Wine Glasses ($14 to $84; surlatable.com); 3. Glencairn Whiskey Glass ($9.99; workldmarket.com)

Miscellaneous:

1. Glass straws (starting at $32; food52.com); 2. The No. 1 best-selling Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener ($17.99, originally $19.79; amazon.com); 3. Round Gold Flask ($36 to $40; food52.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.