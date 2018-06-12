North Korean media quiet on historic Trump-Kim summit

(CNN) The handshake, the menu, the positioning of flags -- every aspect of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been dissected and analyzed in the world's media. But in North Korea, Tuesday's historic summit didn't even merit a mention.

By the early evening, the country's tightly-controlled media had completely ignored the meeting, at which Kim made a vague pledge of denuclearization and Trump suggested he would end "provocative" joint military exercises with South Korea.

In North Korea, where all local media is state-owned, reports often come out a day after the fact, leaving the population there in the dark Tuesday on one of the country's most significant political events in years.

A railway worker puts up a newspaper showing images of Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at a Pyongyang metro station on Tuesday.

Instead, North Koreans received news Tuesday of the Philippines' national day, Russia's national day and even the folk sport of swinging, according to bulletins by state-run news agency KCNA.

But they did get day-old news on Kim's trip, with images published of his jaunts around Singapore the night before the summit with the city state's foreign minister and education minister.

Today's front page of the Rodong Sinmun in Pyongyang showing Kim Jong Un's inspection tour of Singapore. pic.twitter.com/mlD0kwqsft — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 12, 2018

