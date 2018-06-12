José Andrés is at it again! He's feeding thousands in Guatemala after the volcano eruption

(CNN) Armed with tamales and a whole team of volunteers, renowned chef José Andrés traveled to Guatemala four days after the eruption of Fuego volcano, to feed the masses.

Andrés is most popular for his small delicate tapas, but throughout the years, these small plates have turned into big missions.

In Guatemala, Andrés and his team of 12 volunteers, have been preparing a total of 6,000 meals a day to feed those who have been affected by the volcano eruption.

The eruption claimed more than 90 lives , thousands were displaced, and even though there are shelters, many are run by volunteers and don't have a feeding operation.

Jose plans accordingly each delivery with his team.

With the help of local government, private sectors, and other non- governmental organizations, Andrés along with his nonprofit, planned an effective feeding plan to deliver meals to 18 distribution points.