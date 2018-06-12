World Cup child trafficking plot stopped in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Ten Nigerian children who were being smuggled out of the country to Russia have been rescued, the country's anti-trafficking agency said Tuesday.

The traffickers were attempting to exploit relaxed entry rules into Russia ahead of the 2018 World Cup, according to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Nine young girls and one boy were rescued and each child was in possession of a FIFA Fan ID, to take advantage of the fact that Russia is allowing travelers to enter the country with only a FIFA pass before and during the World Cup, NAPTIP said.

The children were intercepted Saturday as they tried to board a Moscow-bound flight in Lagos.

Five suspects, including a police sergeant, have been arrested for allegedly facilitating their travel, the agency said.

