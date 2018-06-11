Holocaust survivor who treated Anne Frank in a concentration camp is dead at 95

(CNN) It was February 1945, and the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany had been overrun by typhus.

Gena Turgel, then 22, arrived with her mother and began working at the camp's hospital. She didn't know it at the time, but one of her young patients would become famous.

The 15-year-old patient, Anne Frank, succumbed to the disease only weeks before British soldiers liberated the camp in April 1945. The girl's diary was later published in more than 60 languages, becoming a landmark account of life during the Holocaust.

Turgel, who survived four concentration camps, died last week at 95.

"A truly remarkable Holocaust Survivor who sadly passed away last night. Her legacy is our responsibility now," Britain's chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, said last Friday on Twitter.

"I beg you -- don't forget those who are less fortunate than yourselves".



Please find a few minutes to listen to the moving words of Gena Turgel z"l, a truly remarkable Holocaust Survivor who sadly passed away last night. Her legacy is our responsibility now. pic.twitter.com/4hZBEKYSoO — Chief Rabbi Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) June 8, 2018

