Feds probe USC's handling of sex harassment claims

(CNN) The US Department of Education has announced a federal investigation into how the University of Southern California handled sexual harassment claims against Dr. George Tyndall, a former gynecologist at the school's student health center.

The department said its Office for Civil Rights "will assess USC's response to reports and complaints of sexual harassment during pelvic exams as early as 1990.that were not fully investigated by the university until spring 2016 and that the university did not disclose to OCR during an earlier investigation."

"No student should ever endure sexual harassment or abuse while trying to pursue their education," US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a press release.

Rick Caruso, chairman of the USC Board of Trustees, said the university "will fully cooperate" with the inquiry, saying "we welcome the US Department of Education's investigation."

Fifty-two former patients of the gynecologist have reported they may have been victims of inappropriate and possibly criminal behavior, police said last month.

