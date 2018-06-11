Nine sacred artifacts stolen from a Native American tribe are finally returned over 100 years later

(CNN) For members of the Chugach tribe in Alaska, ancient artifacts are all they have left. The invaluable remnants are testament to their rich history, their sense of belonging, their culture.

But hundreds of years of explorers ripping through their lands and stealing their history has left these items scattered across the world.

Thankfully, this is beginning to change.

Nine sacred artifacts that an explorer plundered from the tribe in the 1800s, including burial masks and a cradle, are finally returning home after being stored at a museum in Germany.

"It's so important to keep our culture alive and vibrant," John Johnson from the Chugach Alaska Corporation told CNN. The corporation owns part of the tribe's assets and works to maintain financial independence for Alaskan natives. "So many of our artifacts are scattered around the world."

Read More