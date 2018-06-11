For kids getting busted for running lemonade stands without permits, these guys are here to help

(CNN) Summertime and sunny skies can only mean one thing for the nation's youngest business owners: lemonade stands.

It's a hallmark tradition of American childhood. But in recent years, kids selling this cool drink are getting heat for not having proper permits.

Now a company known for its lemonade mix is stepping in to keep these sidewalk shops running.

Country Time Lemonade is creating a team to help pay fines and permits for kids nationwide who want to run their own lemonade stands. And in the spirit of the drink's name, they're calling their initiative Legal-Ade.

The group will cover fees up to $300 for stands that were fined in 2017 or 2018 or for permits bought this year.

Read More