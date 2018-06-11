Drug lord 'La Barbie' sentenced to 49 years in federal prison

(CNN) A Texan who ascended the ranks of one of Mexico's most ruthless drug cartels was sentenced Monday to 49 years and one month in prison and fined $192,000, the Justice Department says.

Edgar Valdez-Villareal, better known as "La Barbie," a leader in the Beltran-Leyva Cartel, pleaded guilty in January 2016 to conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to launder money.

A 49-year federal prison term likely means the 44-year-old Valdez-Villareal will spend the rest of his life incarcerated. If he's alive at the end of his sentence, he will serve 10 years of probation, the Justice Department said.

Edgar Valdez-Villarreal was extradited to the United States in 2015.

"Valdez-Villareal imported tons of cocaine into the U.S. while ruthlessly working his way up the ranks of one of Mexico's most powerful cartels, leaving in his wake countless lives destroyed by drugs and violence," US Attorney Byung Pak said in a statement. "The highest levels of Mexican drug cartel should know that, like La Barbie, they will be held accountable for their crimes."

Over the course of two decades, the Laredo, Texas, native and onetime high school football player trafficked marijuana before developing a network -- beginning in New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee -- by which he was regularly shipping between 150 and 180 kilograms of cocaine into multiple cities, Pak said.