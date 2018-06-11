Breaking News

Colorado national forest closes due to wildfire that burned over 22,000 acres

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 9:06 PM ET, Mon June 11, 2018

This June 10 satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire northwest of Hermosa, Colorado.
(CNN)A wildfire in Colorado that has burned over 22,000 acres is forcing San Juan National Forest to close its doors to visitors and employees.

The forest, which covers more than 1.8 million acres in western Colorado, announced Tuesday the Stage 3 closure is "to protect natural resources and public safety" because of the danger of the blaze known as the 416 Fire.
"Under current conditions, one abandoned campfire or spark could cause a catastrophic wildfire, and we are not willing to take that chance with the natural and cultural resources under our protection and care, or with human life and property," said Richard Bustamante, SJNF forest fire staff officer.
Anyone caught violating the closure, SJNF said, could be punished with an individual fine of up to $5,000 or $10,000 for an organization, a six-month prison sentence, or both.

    State of local disaster

    A helicopter works the wildfire on the east side of Hermosa Cliffs near Hermosa, Colorado.
    The 416 Fire began June 1 near Durango, Colorado, and has has now burned 22,131 acres, La Plata County officials said.
    It is 10% contained and there are 813 fire personnel battling flames.
    There have been no reported injures and no structural damage as a result of the wildfire.
    La Plata County Manager Joanne Spina declared a state of local disaster June 1 as a result of the fire, which led 1,500 residents to evacuate.
    The 416 Fire was one of three West Coast wildfires that began around June 1.