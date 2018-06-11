Colorado national forest closes due to wildfire that burned over 22,000 acres

(CNN) A wildfire in Colorado that has burned over 22,000 acres is forcing San Juan National Forest to close its doors to visitors and employees.

The forest, which covers more than 1.8 million acres in western Colorado, announced Tuesday the Stage 3 closure is "to protect natural resources and public safety" because of the danger of the blaze known as the 416 Fire.

"Under current conditions, one abandoned campfire or spark could cause a catastrophic wildfire, and we are not willing to take that chance with the natural and cultural resources under our protection and care, or with human life and property," said Richard Bustamante, SJNF forest fire staff officer.

Anyone caught violating the closure, SJNF said, could be punished with an individual fine of up to $5,000 or $10,000 for an organization, a six-month prison sentence, or both.

State of local disaster

A helicopter works the wildfire on the east side of Hermosa Cliffs near Hermosa, Colorado.

Read More