Anita Hill on #MeToo: 'I didn't have a hashtag'

(CNN) Anita Hill says there's a major difference between the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements and her own experiences with workplace harassment.

"I didn't have a hashtag," she told an audience Saturday at Brandeis University.

But social media isn't what it's all about, she said.

"Some people think it's about the hashtag and it's about social media; I think that those are just platforms," Hill said during a discussion with "Scandal" actor Tony Goldwyn about Hollywood activism.

"I think the real goal of the MeToo movement is to build empathy and community, and they're doing an excellent job at that," she added, according to an account of the event published in the Boston Globe