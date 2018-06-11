London (CNN) A number of Afghan interpreters who served alongside the British Army will be allowed to resettle in the UK, following a change of government policy.

Under the proposed changes to the existing government relocation scheme, former interpreters who were made redundant and served in Helmand province from 2006 onwards can resettle in Britain with their wives and children. Previously they had to have served in Helmand in 2012, and for at least a year.

The government estimates the number of visas issued under the program would rise to 200.

Writing for the Daily Mail , Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson praised interpreters as the "unsung heroes" who served with "dazzling distinction" following the 2001 US-led military invasion.

"Standing shoulder to shoulder with our troops on the battlefield, they demonstrated unflinching courage in carrying out duties that were fraught with great difficulty and danger.

