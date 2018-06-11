Rugby's southern hemisphere sides strike first blows

Story highlights New Zealand 52-11 France

Australia 18-9 Ireland

South Africa 42-39 England

(CNN) Summer is usually a time to kick back and relax, but for the northern hemisphere's top rugby stars it signals punishing tours to some of the game's most ferocious hotbeds.

England were humbled in South Africa, France were bloodied in New Zealand and Ireland went down in Australia last weekend.

Three uncompromising places for visitors to play, three touring teams bruised and with much to contemplate ahead of the second round of Test matches Saturday.

Only Wales and Scotland of the Six Nations sides won, in Argentina and Canada respectively, as Italy also lost in Japan.

World champion New Zealand waited until the second half before unleashing an exhilarating burst of 41 points in 28 minutes to swat away France 52-11 at Auckland's Eden Park, a stadium it hasn't lost at since 1994.

