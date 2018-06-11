Story highlights Justify clinches Triple Crown with Belmont Stakes win

Forbes says Justify could be worth $60 million in stud fees alone

(CNN) As he thundered across the line to win the coveted Triple Crown, Justify's value skyrocketed to about $60 million with potential for more.

The three-year-old chestnut colt became the 13th horse ever to win the Triple Crown of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes after a dominant victory at Belmont Park in New York Saturday.

Justify is reportedly worth $60 million following his Triple Crown win.

Forbes has estimated that once retired, Justify could demand an initial $100,000 stud fee -- giving him a $60 million value based solely on breeding fees if he were to cover 150 mares per breeding season for four years.

Depending on the racing performances of his offspring, this value could rise even higher.