(CNN) If Dustin Johnson wanted to make a statement ahead of this week's US Open, he succeeded.

The big-hitting American had more or less ensured victory with a four-shot lead playing the final hole of the St Jude Classic Sunday.

What followed was the golfing equivalent of a mic drop -- a gesture acknowledging your own triumph at the end of a performance -- as Johnson nonchalantly holed out for a walk-off eagle.

It prompted exultant roars from the galleries and secured the 33-year-old his 18th PGA Tour title by a six-shot margin.

It also took him back to world No. 1 ahead of compatriot Justin Thomas, just four weeks after surrendering the berth.