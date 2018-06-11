Trump admin says Trump can profit from foreign hotel guests

Greenbelt, Maryland (CNN) President Donald Trump should not be barred from renting rooms to foreign governments, even those that say publicly say they are doing so to curry the President's favor, a Trump administration attorney argued Monday.

Arguing the emoluments clause of the Constitution is "not a comprehensive conflict of interest" rule, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate told a federal court the President must actually take action favorable to the foreign government -- a quid pro quo, or exchange -- to run afoul of the law.

Trump is not responsible for a foreign official's "unilateral attempt to sow favor," Shumate said.

At one point, federal district judge Peter Messitte asked: "How is that different from bribery?"

Bribery, Shumate said, would require the President to have "some corrupt intent."

