Members of Senate working group will attend future talks with North Korea, Idaho senator says

Washington (CNN) The White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have agreed that representatives from a Senate working group will attend any future negotiations with North Korea that come out of the summit, Sen. Jim Risch said Monday.

President Donald Trump is in Singapore for a highly-anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Risch, an Idaho Republican, told reporters on Monday that the representatives from the working group would act as observers in order to get the Senate involved on the front end of any potential treaty that they would be asked to approve.

Leading the working group as chair and co-chair are Risch and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California.

Risch also said he is not worried about the first meeting that is set to take place Monday night ET with just the two leaders, adding that he is comfortable because the second meeting is supposed to include advisers.

Read More