(CNN) Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul suggested that his colleague South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is a "danger" for suggesting that Congress sign onto an authorization to use military force against North Korea should the US fail to reach a diplomatic agreement during the summit.

"Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country by even proposing ideas like authorizing war with Korea," Paul told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in an interview Monday.

"That should be something that is seen as naive and seen as something that really serious people shouldn't even really be discussing," he said.

Paul, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which has jurisdiction over the issue, added that he would "absolutely not" vote in favor of an authorization to use military force.

Asked to elaborate on his comments about his GOP colleague, Paul said, "If you have watched over time, I think what you have seen from Lindsey Graham is basically a naive worldview where he believes that war is always the answer. "

