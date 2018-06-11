The Obama primary is underway

Washington (CNN) There's no debate within the Democratic Party about who its most popular politician is: It's Barack Obama, by a lot.

So it's not terribly surprising that as ambitious Democratic candidates begin the arduous process of considering whether to run against President Donald Trump, they are seeking Obama's counsel.

Already 10 potential 2020ers have huddled privately with Obama to talk through the state of the country and the state of the party, according to CNN's Dan Merica . (Here's the list: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Vice President Joe Biden; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg; former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander; and former Attorney General Eric Holder.)

"He has been very clear about the need for the Democratic Party to rebuild and part of that is lifting up the next generation of leaders," a Democratic source told Merica. "So if people want advice or a gut check or just to come in and look at the challenges we face, he is happy to do that."

It's a near-certainty that Obama won't endorse any candidate in what promises to be a massive 2020 Democratic field. (Unless, of course, his wife, Michelle, runs.) Remember that Obama chose to remain neutral in the 2016 primary fight between Sanders and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He only endorsed Clinton after the last primary votes had been cast, in early June 2016.

