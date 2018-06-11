Former DNI James Clapper on North Korea talks: 'I've long been an advocate of involving Dennis Rodman'

Washington (CNN) Dennis Rodman, a retired professional basketball player, is one of the few people who knows both US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and that makes him an important resource, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a CNN interview.

CNN's Chris Cuomo noted about Rodman on Monday night, "He is our best resource at this point right now for understanding the minds of the two men, especially Kim Jong Un."

Clapper responded: "I agree, Chris ... as weird as it is ... this whole thing is unconventional."

Before an interview with Rodman on "Cuomo Prime Time," Clapper said he had long thought Rodman was an important part of the process.

"I've long been an advocate of involving Dennis Rodman," Clapper noted to Cuomo. "He is a unique person since he has a relationship with both Kim Jong Un and with Donald Trump. And obviously he has a great rapport with Kim Jong Un -- who is a basketball fanatic himself. So, I think there's a potential here to engage Dennis Rodman in a serious way in promoting this relationship"