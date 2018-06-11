Ex-WH aide says he was tasked with taping together Trump's torn-up papers

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has a habit of tearing up memos, notes, letters and even negative news articles he doesn't like, according to one of the people tasked with reassembling records the President has hand-shredded.

Solomon Lartey, who said he was abruptly terminated from his job as a records management analyst in March, said he spent at least several hours each day with tape piecing together the torn letters, memos and invitations Trump cast aside.

"We started getting these shredded papers, notes and everything," Lartey told CNN in an interview on Monday. "We used to have to piece together all of these torn papers, and we weren't supposed to tell anybody."

Lartey said his supervisors "only wanted a few people" involved in the painstaking process of putting Trump's papers back together -- a process he likened to "an adult puzzle."

"I guess they didn't want to get it out," said Lartey, who had worked in the White House since the Clinton administration. "When (chief of staff John) Kelly came in, they were leery of the leaks."

