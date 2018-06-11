Former US ambassador to Canada: Navarro comments 'unconscionable'

(CNN) Former US ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman said Monday that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's comments about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were "unconscionable."

Navarro said on "Fox News Sunday," "There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door."

"That's unconscionable," Heyman said on "CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin" Monday. "Anyone who represents the United States of America from the White House using that kind of language with any world leader of any type I think is uncalled for, but when you use it with your best friend, your next-door neighbor, your greatest ally, I think one of your singular best trading partners, I think that's completely uncalled for, unprofessional, and I call for today, an apology."

"I think he should apologize to the prime minister, but more importantly, he should apologize to the Canadian public," Heyman, who served under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017, added, saying he was "deeply disappointed" to see what he called Navarro's lack of professionalism."

Navarro was responding to comments Trudeau made at the G7 summit. The Canadian prime minister said at a news conference Saturday that Canada will "move forward with retaliatory measures" on July 1 in response to the Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico.

