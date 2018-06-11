Sally Yates: When my dad lost his struggle with depression

Sally Yates is the former Deputy Attorney General and Acting Attorney General of the US. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) It was May 6, 1986, and I was just days away from graduating from law school. Late in the afternoon, my mother called the Law Review office looking for me. I had just left to grab a quick dinner before settling in for a long night of studying for exams. My friend who answered the phone that afternoon would be asked to do something no friend should have to do -- tell me that my father was dead.

Sally Yates

This was in the days before the advent of cell phones, so there was no real way to track me down. My friend knew that I was going to the local Kinko's copy shop (another sign of the 1980's) before returning to the library, and was waiting outside the shop when I arrived. He told me that my mother had called, and that my father had died.

I intuitively knew that it wasn't a car accident, heart attack, or other accidental death. I knew that my father had taken his life.

My father, then 56, had struggled with depression for years, and in the months leading up to his death, his suffering had been particularly acute. My mother, sister and I had all urged him to get professional help, but he was worried about the stigma associated with psychological treatment. He had been a lawyer and appellate court judge, and he was concerned that it would "get out." While the medical profession viewed depression as a disease, the general public did not. And like many in my dad's generation, especially men, he saw his depression as a sign of weakness rather than illness.

My father's struggle with depression was cyclical, but always present, and the severity would ebb and flow. We would all be so hopeful during his brighter days, but darkness would inevitably follow. We were an incredibly close family, not just talking about everything, but feeling each other's joys and sorrows. And yet we felt helpless to bring him out of that darkness.

Read More