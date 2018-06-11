Parkland student: Ending violence begins in the classroom

Kai Koerber is a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and founder of the Societal Reform Corporation, an organization dedicated to improving the mental health of students. Follow him on Twitter @KaiStoneKoerber. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) While we may never know why a young man decided to carry out a mass shooting at my high school -- Marjory Stoneman Douglas -- we do know that he was mentally unstable. In the weeks and months leading up to the tragedy, law enforcement officials received repeated calls, alerting them to the potential threat he posed.

And when he was a student, he also exhibited signs of being unwell. I would know -- I was in his first period class. Every day, I would see him talking to himself, carrying his books (or, sometimes, nothing at all) in a plastic bag and dragging his feet. He would rarely engage in conversation with any of us.

In other words, there were warning signs, and collectively we either missed them or chose to ignore them. As we attempt to move forward, we must acknowledge our failures and search for solutions that avoid the repetition of such tragedies.

As we see an increase in mass shootings, suicide and depression, I have one solution I'd like to propose: incorporating mental health education into school curriculums across America.

