A fan's tribute to Anthony Bourdain

Michael Steel is managing director at Hamilton Place Strategies, a public affairs consulting firm. He was previously press secretary to John Boehner and Paul Ryan. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The late Anthony Bourdain's television show on CNN wasn't really about food. It was about travel, exploration and a sort of restless, joyful hedonism in culinary conquest and conversation.

In his work, like in Hunter S. Thompson's journalism, he created a genre or art form that blended accepted concepts -- the travel show, the cooking show, the documentary -- into something wholly new, unnamed and unique to Bourdain.

I had no personal connection to Anthony Bourdain. He never bummed a smoke from me in a dark alley behind a restaurant or bought me a shot of local liquor in an exotic city. Yet, I feel his death keenly, for the loss of talent and what he represented at his best.

Michael Steel

I read his book "Kitchen Confidential" shortly after college, after working as a grill man in a Mississippi kitchen with enough drama and substance abuse to feel like a pre-K version of a Bourdainian milieu. Because of that, I felt a special kinship with the author. But it was in his second career, on television, that Bourdain came to be more than a foul-mouthed raconteur with a string of unhygienic anecdotes about the food service industry.

He became a guide and champion of travel and experiencing the wider world, with shows that combined cuisine, history, culture, politics and everyday life around the world.