Polio re-emerges in Venezuela nearly 30 years after eradication

By Stefano Pozzebon and Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 3:05 PM ET, Mon June 11, 2018

(CNN)A child has been diagnosed with polio in Venezuela, where the infectious viral disease has been eradicated since 1989, according to the Pan American Health Organization, a regional apparatus of the World Health Organization. The Western Hemisphere has been certified polio-free since 1994.

The diagnosis comes as Venezuela, with an estimated population of 31.3 million, experiences political and economic turmoil, resulting in a humanitarian and health care crisis.
Poliomyelitis, known as polio, is a highly infectious viral disease that invades the brain and spinal cord and causes permanent paralysis in a small proportion of patients, according to the World Health Organization. There is no cure and it can be deadly. The virus, which mainly affects young children, spreads from person to person and can also be transmitted through contaminated food and water.
    The Venezuelan child with polio is 2 years and 10 months old and first experienced paralysis on April 29, according to the PAHO statement. As of May 31, the child continued to experience crippling symptoms. Part of an indigenous community in Venezuela's northeastern state of Delta Amacuro, the child had not been vaccinated against polio, the statement noted.
    Venezuela's health system is in worse condition than expected, survey finds
    Vaccination, which is both safe and effective, can prevent the disease and also stop it from spreading, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    Read More
    Delta Amacuro is among Venezuela's poorest states and communication is generally difficult in the area. Most of the population, and especially the Warao indigenous group, travel by boat along the river to reach the closest medical center, which can be hours away.
    Because of chronic medicine shortages and the hyperinflation in Venezuela in the past eight months, getting medicines is extremely hard. Most Venezuelans rely on donations from charities and non-governmental organizations, or on the informal market because licensed pharmacies don't have medicines to sell.
    Daughter, father, future doctor: Victims of unrest in Venezuela
    A March 2018 survey of 104 health facilities in Venezuela suggests low vaccination rates and a general lack of health care services, which can lead to increased disease and childhood mortality, is the result of political and economic turmoil. Since being thrust into chaos, Venezuela has seen either a reemergence or a resurgence of other infectious diseases including diphtheria, tuberculosis, measles and malaria.
    Dr. Jose Manuel Olivares, a radiologist and a National Assembly congressman who heads the Committee on Social Development, told CNN it is "unacceptable" that polio is making a comeback after Venezuela has controlled the disease for nearly 30 years.
    "This and the comeback of diphtheria and measles, is the result of a serious deficiency in the Immunization Plan," he said.
    An ongoing investigation also identified an 8-year-old girl in the same community who is experiencing paralysis in a lower limb, PAHO stated. This girl's medical history includes being inoculated with at least one dose of trivalent Oral Polio Vaccine, which requires four doses, delivered by mouth, to protect for life.
    Dr. Julio Castro, from the Institute of Tropical Medicine at Central University of Venezuela, said it's "imperative" the Ministry of Health confirms the type of polio.
    The child could be infected with a "wild virus," one that "sprouted on the ground and is completely new," he explained. "If it was a wild virus, it's very significant, there is no evidence of wild cases of polio in the Americas for the past 30 years or so."
    Castro emphasized that the newly reported cases of polio infection are important "on a continental scale."
    Amid chaos in Venezuela, infant deaths, malaria cases skyrocket
    "My feeling is that most of those children are not receiving vaccine, and we are (seeing) a modified-vaccine virus," said Castro. "And the alarming thing is that there's propagation, which means that the population there is not ready to tackle this disease, and the virus could spread very quickly."
    The Venezuelan Society for Public Health, a non-governmental doctors association, is reporting information from an unofficial source that at least four children, all members of the indigenous Warao group, are suffering from paralysis in Delta Amacuro.
    The report, which emphasizes that these possible cases of polio have not yet been laboratory-confirmed, describes the residents of Delta Amacuro as a "vulnerable people," who are undernourished and affected by a high prevalence of malaria and tuberculosis, among other diseases. The same report also notes that this state has the largest coverage gap in the country for all types of immunizations.
    Based on information gathered by Caracas Central University, Castro added, "we can say that there are at least four different cases."
    While the National Institute of Hygiene, a government organization, confirmed polio for the nearly 3-year-old child, Castro said, "the Health Ministry did not address the situation or release any information."
    The Venezuelan Ministry of Health did not reply to a request for comment.
    Amador Medina, editor of local news outlet TaneTanae.com, spoke to CNN from Tucupita, Delta Amacuro, said the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs has not yet confirmed or denied the cases.
    "The Warao community here is reacting with apathy: most of the population is not aware of the seriousness of the case," said Medina, who is a Warao indigenous. "Culturally, they just consider it just another disease like diphtheria or malaria, just one more case."
    While polio has been eradicated on much of the globe, the WHO reports that it continues to circulate in just three countries: Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.