(CNN) There may never be another Belgian World Cup team this loaded with star power -- or lacking in confidence -- with team captain Eden Hazard capturing both qualities going into Russia 2018.

"We'll go there to try to win the World Cup," the 27-year-old Chelsea midfielder boldly told CNN Sport in an exclusive interview. "To go and give 100%, that's what we have to do.

"In football you never know, but I feel that we have a good team, good players," added the 2015 PFA Player of the Year. "We have experience now on the team.

"A lot of players they are playing in England, so we (have known) each other (for) four or five years."

Although Belgium appears unlikely to have injured Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany ready for its opening match against Panama on June 18, the team will still field exceptional players on every line.