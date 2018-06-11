Meghan and Harry to tour Australia and New Zealand

(CNN) Royal newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tour Australia and several neighboring countries later this year, Kensington Palace announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in a tour to coincide with the Invictus Games which will be held in Sydney from October 20 to 27.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Game, a sporting event for wounded or sick servicemen and veterans, in 2014. It's held in a different city every year.

Prince Harry, who served with the British army in Afghanistan, was the first member of the Royal family to enter a combat zone since 1982.

The Games also hold extra significance for the royal couple; they made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Games in Toronto, Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada

Read More