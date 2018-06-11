Breaking News

Meghan and Harry to tour Australia and New Zealand

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:05 AM ET, Mon June 11, 2018

Savannah Phillips and Prince George at Trooping of Colour.
(CNN)Royal newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tour Australia and several neighboring countries later this year, Kensington Palace announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in a tour to coincide with the Invictus Games which will be held in Sydney from October 20 to 27.
Prince Harry founded the Invictus Game, a sporting event for wounded or sick servicemen and veterans, in 2014. It's held in a different city every year.
Prince Harry, who served with the British army in Afghanistan, was the first member of the Royal family to enter a combat zone since 1982.
    The Games also hold extra significance for the royal couple; they made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Games in Toronto, Canada.
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada
    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he was sure Australians would greet the royal couple with "great warmth and excitement."
    "The Duke of Sussex has become a champion for war veterans around the world, including in Australia. His attendance, alongside The Duchess of Sussex, will be a wonderful highlight for the more than 500 competitors and thousands of spectators," Turnbull said in a statement.
    Fresh from their grand wedding in May, Prince Harry and Meghan are following tradition. Prince Harry's parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, also toured Australia and New Zealand for the first overseas trip after their wedding.
    The British royal family's youngest members stole the show on Sunday at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, a fundraiser for the Royal Marsden cancer hospital and a homelessness charity.
    Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England.
    Attending with parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a blast playing outdoors, running barefoot and doing headstands on the grass.
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy.
    Princess Charlotte also showed off her early fashion sense with a pair of sunglasses.