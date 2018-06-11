(CNN) A ship carrying more than 600 rescued migrants is stranded in the Mediterranean Sea between Malta and Italy after both countries declined to take its human cargo.

The organizations said the boat was located 35 nautical miles from Italy and 27 nautical miles from Malta.

Europe 'minding its own private interest'

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini wrote on Facebook Sunday morning that Italy was saying "no" to human trafficking.

"In the Mediterranean Sea, there are boats carrying Dutch, Spanish, Gibraltar and British flags. There are NGO's from Spain and Germany, meanwhile there is also Malta that does not welcome anyone.

"There is France too, that refuses and pushes back at their border. There is Spain that protects their own borders with weapons, well, that means all of Europe is minding its own private interest," Salvini wrote.

"Starting today Italy will commence to say NO to human trafficking, NO to the business of clandestine immigration.

"My objective is to guarantee a peaceful life to all these people in Africa and to our children in Italy."

MSF said earlier that Italy had reportedly asked Malta to disembark the rescued migrants there.

Malta: Situation dangerous

However, Malta's Ministry for Home Affairs and National Security has issued a statement saying Malta is not responsible for the rescue effort coordinated by the Aquarius.

"Malta is in full conformity with international obligations & will not take the vessel in its ports. We will continue,where possible, carrying out individual&humanitarian emergency medical evacuations," Muscat tweeted.

In a separate tweet he added: "We are concerned at #Italy authorities' directions given to #Acquarius on high seas. They manifestly go against international rules, and risk creating a dangerous situation for all those involved."

On Twitter, MSF expressed concern that "again politics are being placed above people's lives.

"The priority must be the importance of the well being & safety of the people on board," it said. MSF project coordinator Aloys Vimard told journalist Anelise Borges that the ship had enough food and water for two to three days.

#MSF is concerned that again politics are being placed above people's lives. The priority must be the importance of the well being & safety of the people on board. pic.twitter.com/lru9SYBcLT — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) June 10, 2018

"States and actors involved should rapidly find solutions to allow migrants and refugees on board the #Aquarius to disembark safely and quickly. Hundreds of people urgently need assistance, slowing down operations puts their well being at risk," it said.

MSF said there were 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children and seven pregnant women among the migrants on board the Aquarius.

t earlier described the ship heading towards the Search and Rescue zone (SAR) off the coast of Libya after reports of multiple smaller vessels in distress.

BREAKING: After an extremely busy night on the Central #Mediterranean, the #Aquarius now has 629 people on board - including 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children & 7 pregnant women - from six different operations. The #Aquarius is now heading North to a port of safety. pic.twitter.com/2pzZiGkx1E — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) June 10, 2018

Deadly crossing

Since the height of the crisis in 2015, governments across Europe have sought to fortify their countries' borders. In February 2017, EU leaders outlined plans to stem the flow of migrants traveling across the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, and boost the ability of the EU to send people back.