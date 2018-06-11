(CNN) More than 2,000 women bared all at an Irish beach on Saturday, setting a new world record for the largest skinny dip and raising thousands of dollars for a children's cancer charity.

The 2,505 naked women spent at least five minutes in the chilly waters of secluded Magheramore beach, County Wicklow, roughly 60 kilometers south of Dublin, to set the new Guinness World Record.

Absolutely unbelievable well done everyone.

You are now in the Guinness Book of Records! No one can ever take that away from you. pic.twitter.com/BeE8GfLm1P — Aoibheann's Pink Tie (@AoibheannPinkT) June 9, 2018

The charity was set up in 2010 after Irishman Jimmy Norman's 8-year-old daughter Aoibheann died from cancer, prompting the men at her funeral to wear pink ties because that was the girl's favorite color.

Saturday's skinny dip smashed the three-year-old record of 786 people taking the plunge in Perth, Western Australia, at an event to promote positive body images.

