Robert De Niro's Trump comments at Tony Awards go viral

(CNN) Tell us how you really feel Robert De Niro.

The venerable actor ended up getting bleeped Sunday night at the Tony Awards when he dropped some f-bombs about President Donald Trump while introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen.

"First, I wanna say, 'f**k Trump,'" De Niro said. "It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump.'"

The comments, which were not censored in the Australian telecast, earned De Niro a standing ovation from the crowd at New York's Radio City Music Hall and stirred conversation on social media.

Robert De Niro is my favorite rapper. — 🌹 Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) June 11, 2018

Hey America,

Want to know why Robert De Niro said "f-k Trump"

last night at the Tonys?

Because he was born in Trump's hometown of NYC.

Like all New Yorkers, he knows @realDonaldTrump

If you don't feel the same way about him yet

you don't know him like New Yorkers do

But you will — UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) June 11, 2018

