Did Neil Patrick Harris shade Rachel Bloom?

(CNN) The 2018 Tony Awards didn't just celebrate drama -- it appears that there may have been some going on, off-stage.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom served as the backstage host at Sunday night's ceremony, and she garnered a tweet from actor Neil Patrick Harris.

According to Harris, his seven-year-old son Gideon had some thoughts about her performance.

Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused... — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018

Bloom tweeted back, explaining that not only was she a fan, but she has a personal connection to Harris via his hit CBS show, "How I Met Your Mother, " which ran from 2005 to 2014.

